ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

Vigil for dead child draws in Portland community

By Ethan Dahlen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEmi9_0ex80gq000

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday night a prayer vigil was held for Christian Crossland, 5.

Crossland died as a result of blows to the head and mouth. His mother has been charged with his killing.

Prayer vigil to be held for 5-year-old boy; mom charged with his killing

The vigil was hosted by two Portland mothers,  Shelly Pfeifer and Vivian Pryor. Per Pfeifer, Crossland’s father was present at the event and gave a small speech about his son.

Gathering at the prayer vigil in Portland Indiana in honor of Christian Crossland

Pryor also gave a speech at the event,

“I did not know Christian personally. However, I am a mother of a seven year old and a 5 week old. Both of them are boys. They are my whole entire world. I could not even begin to imagine living life with out either one of them. When I heard the news about Christian, my heart was completely broken. I had so many questions. I went into my children’s room and kissed both of them on the forehead with tears running down my face.”

Vivian Pryor

Pfeifer also said that the event had a turnout of about 50 and that a group from Fort Wayne also showed up in support.

The event comes at the dawn of child abuse awareness month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WLWT 5

Missing child dies after being found in posthole in Indiana

BERNE, Ind. — A toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole, police said. The relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches (1 meter) deep that contained about 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of water, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.
BERNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
truecrimedaily

Indiana mom accused of starving and killing her son, molesting young girl

PORTLAND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested on murder and other charges after her 5-year-old son was found dead and severely malnourished. According a statement, Portland Police responded to a call March 24, at 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Western Avenue regarding an unresponsive 5-year-old child, who was pronounced dead. Portland Police reportedly called in Indiana State Police to assist with the investigation.
PORTLAND, IN
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Family friends grieve for murdered mother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The murder in the 2600 block of West Indiana Street has left the quiet west-side neighborhood in disbelief. As friends and family grieve for 30 year old Candilyn Michelle Sexton, killed in the homicide, friends are providing their support however they can. That includes 10 year old Shayne Dwyer, a classmate […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Video shows SUV going airborne in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Security cameras captured an SUV going airborne on Spy Run Avenue early Friday, destroying two trees as it landed. Fort Wayne Police were called to the scene on reports of a “traffic accident with injuries” but have not yet provided specifics. The video was captured by Choices Treatment Center security […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Electrical issue causes duplex fire on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A two-story duplex on Fort Wayne’s northeast side accidentally caught fire Saturday morning due to an electrical issue, investigators found. Less than an hour after the morning’s first reported fire northwest of downtown, the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire in another area. Starting at 7:19 a.m., at least seven neighbors and drivers called 911 to report seeing flames coming from a house.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy