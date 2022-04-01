Blue Jays Show Confidence In Manager Charlie Montoyo

Back home in the Dominican Republic after the 2020 season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking stock of a year in the majors that virtually any 21-year-old baseball player would be thrilled with and immediately decided it wasn't good enough. Sure, he'd posted a .791 OPS and a 115 OPS+ while playing in all 60 games during a wild summer in which the global pandemic forced his Toronto Blue Jays to call Buffalo, New York, home. But he'd let himself go during the COVID-19 shutdown, reported to summer camp badly overweight and then grinded through the MLB campaign while working himself into shape. That he still put up decent numbers underlined his abundance of natural talent, yet as he pondered why he was lagging behind peers and friends Fernando Tatís Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr., he realized that their success was rooted in their offseason training and that he needed to work just as hard to close the gap.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO