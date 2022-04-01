ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays Show Confidence In Manager Charlie Montoyo

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

The Toronto Blue Jays on paper have one of the best teams in all of baseball after adding Kevin Gausman, Yusei Kikuchi, and Matt Chapman during the offseason. Their lineup features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Cavan Biggio in addition to Chapman and their rotation features Hyun-Jin Ryu...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVW

Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Yardbarker

Yankees offered Aaron Judge an extension worth $30M per year?

The New York Yankees are launching a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, according to a report. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees made a multiyear contract offer to Judge last weekend, via Ryan Chichester of WFAN. The Yankees are reportedly willing to pay Judge around $30 million annually, but would be reluctant to go beyond six or seven years on the length of the deal.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Make It Official With A Former MLB Champion

The Toronto Blue Jays chose to take a chance on veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler yesterday, signing him to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. Today, the move became official. Fowler is set to be a Blue Jay in 2022. Fowler spent the 2021 season with the...
MLB
AthlonSports.com

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: The Happy Warrior of MLB's Next Generation of Superstars

Back home in the Dominican Republic after the 2020 season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking stock of a year in the majors that virtually any 21-year-old baseball player would be thrilled with and immediately decided it wasn't good enough. Sure, he'd posted a .791 OPS and a 115 OPS+ while playing in all 60 games during a wild summer in which the global pandemic forced his Toronto Blue Jays to call Buffalo, New York, home. But he'd let himself go during the COVID-19 shutdown, reported to summer camp badly overweight and then grinded through the MLB campaign while working himself into shape. That he still put up decent numbers underlined his abundance of natural talent, yet as he pondered why he was lagging behind peers and friends Fernando Tatís Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr., he realized that their success was rooted in their offseason training and that he needed to work just as hard to close the gap.
MLB
MLB

Blue Jays extend Montoyo's contract through 2023

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Blue Jays announced Friday that manager Charlie Montoyo has been signed to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Montoyo is entering his fourth season as the Blue Jays’ manager after coming over from the Rays' organization, and he led the club to a 91-71 record in 2021, falling just short of the postseason as they called Dunedin, Fla., Buffalo, N.Y., and Toronto home during one of the most unique seasons in history.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays Show Confidence#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Padres Have Named Their Ace For 2022

The San Diego Padres are entering 2022 with something to prove after an epic late-season collapse derailed them in 2021, causing them to finish 79-83, well out of postseason contention. Fortunately for them, they’ve got some star power and some solid starting pitching that should give them a boost and...
MLB
Yardbarker

3 Dark Horses To Win AL Cy Young (Two Astros in the Running)

We love baseball when home runs are flying out the yard and players are stealing bases, but there is something different about a great pitching performance. When a pitcher gets in the zone, it's truly something special to watch. These pitchers are in the zone all year long and have a chance to sneak into the Cy Young conversation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Tigers Manager Comments On The New MLB Umpire Rules

Starting next week, MLB umpires will be wearing microphones on the field in the event that a situation for a replay or challenge arises at any point during a game. Thus far, it appears that most people around the league see this as a welcome change and a step in the right direction for the game of baseball.
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s Arm Injury Doesn’t Sound Good

Chicago White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet exited Thursday night’s Spring Training game against the Reds with a reported left arm injury. The big southpaw initially entered the game to begin the bottom of the eighth inning but faced just one batter. After striking out Sebastian Almonte on three pitches, he called for trainers before exiting the field.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros Reveal Justin Verlander’s Spot In The 2022 Rotation

The Houston Astros have set their starting rotation for the 2022 season. For the first time since the beginning of the 2020 season, Houston’s rotation will feature a certain former MVP and Cy Young winner. Justin Verlander is back and ready to roll for at least one more season...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy