A new steakhouse is opening.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Texas is known for a lot of things. The steakhouse happens to be one of them. Whether it’s a national chain or an independently owned and operated restaurant, there’s something about Texas that conjures up images of steakhouses and steaming cuts of meat served in front of patrons. Well, for anyone in the greater Phoenix area that has been salivating over the idea of a Texas steak, there is good news, because a Texas grill is making the move to Arizona and opening its first-ever out-of-state restaurant right in the Valley.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO