Chicago - The transition from the end of winter to the start of spring can be trying for warm weather fans in Chicago. This year has been no exception. January and February both came in below average. January was nearly five degrees below average for the month, while February was 1.4 degrees below average. March was milder than average, coming in just under two degrees above average for the month. The middle of the month offered hope that spring was going to finally settle in with back-to-back highs in the 70s on April 16 and April 17.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO