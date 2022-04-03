ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorn Woods, IL

Runaway buffalo 'Tyson the Bison' makes new appearance, caught on video in Hawthorn Woods

It looks like a famous bison on the run is making a new appearance in Lake County, Illinois.

A woman took video of the large trespasser in the northern suburb of Hawthorn Woods Friday.

RELATED: Owner of wandering Lake County, Ill., bison just wants her back home

It's believed this American bison is the one who ran from its owner's farm in Wauconda in September.

The animal has been spotted several times since its escape in Lake and McHenry counties.

RELATED: Buffalo nicknamed 'Tyson the Bison' spotted roaming Lake, McHenry counties

While there is no need to panic if you see her, residents are asked to call police if she's spotted again.

"You won't be able to wrangle her with 'handcalfs,' and she can be a bit 'imbullsive' so if you see her, please don't approach her - you can call your local police agency, and we will call the owners for a 'smooooth' apprehension," police have said.

Nurse from WI
2d ago

Awwwwwwwww I'm so glad he's still hanging around! He's about 10 min from his home so I hope he makes it there safe!

