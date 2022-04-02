ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors beat Magic 102-89 for fifth straight win

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErMNV_0ex7myjw00

Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes scored 19 points apiece, Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 102-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 17 points for Toronto, which took advantage of 21 Orlando turnovers.

Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight.

VanVleet had 13 points in the third quarter while the Raptors were pulling out to a 22-point lead. He also contributed five steals and five rebounds.

“It was Fred VanVleet being Fred VanVleet,” Trent said. “His resume speaks for itself. He's been great for us all year.”

The Raptors were never threatened in the second half, but coach Nick Nurse was somewhat disappointed that all five of his starters had to play 35 minutes or more against the team with the worst record (20-58) in the Eastern Conference.

“I usually try to coach the game that's in front of us,” Nurse said. “If someone comes off the bench and gives us a contribution he can get extended minutes, but that was not the case. I think tonight our starters got more minutes than usual out of necessity.”

Barnes scored nine straight points to help the Raptors close the first half on a 20-4 run and take a 13-point lead.

A 3-pointer by Chuma Okeke had given Orlando its only lead of the game at 42-39 with 5:29 left in the half. Trent tied it with a 3-pointer, before Siakam hit a 12-footer and got into the lane for two layups while Orlando went scoreless for more than three minutes.

VanVleet took over in the second half, hitting the first three of five 3-pointers that helped the Raptors stretch their lead to 22.

“It’ll be different guys every game,” VanVleet said. “That’s kind of the way it’s been all season. But at the end of the day it’s about wins and losses, and I like the way we’ve been playing.”

The highlight for the Magic was the return of guard Davin Cannady, who signed a 10-day contract on Thursday, almost a year after breaking his right ankle in a game against Indiana on April 25, 2021.

“It just feels good to be back on an NBA floor after an 11-month grind,” said Cannady, who hit three 3-pointers. “Whether I made or missed every shot, I was going to have fun out there.”

The Magic lost forward Franz Wagner to an ankle injury just 20 seconds into the game. The 6-foot-10 rookie, who has started all 78 games, was called for fouling Barnes and fell backward into the lane.

TIP-INS

Raptors: The Raptors scored 32 points off 21 Magic turnovers. ... F Yuta Watanabe did not play because of a sore left quad. An MRI revealed some damage and Watanabe is expected to miss some time.

Magic: Cannady played 29 minutes, more than any Magic player except Bamba. ... Rookie G Jalen Suggs missed his 32nd game, the last nine with a right ankle bone bruise. ... F Wendell Carter Jr. sat out the fourth game of the last five with a sprained left wrist.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Magic: Host the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shorthanded Thunder run past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
ABC News

LA Clippers' Robert Covington has career night with key players out, drops 43 in win

Despite the fact the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers rested several starters and key players, Robert Covington still made the Friday night game a record-breaking one for the Clippers. Taking advantage of the Clippers sitting four starters, Covington buried a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points to...
NBA
Action News Jax

Lowry has 16 points, 10 assists as Heat beat Raptors 114-109

TORONTO — (AP) — Kyle Lowry kept his tears in check, then took care of his old teammates from Toronto. Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Raptors 114-109 on Sunday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Nick Nurse
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Chuma Okeke
Person
Fred Vanvleet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Nurse
ABC News

Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen among 13-member Hall of Fame class

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, three-time WNBA champion and two-time gold medalist Swin Cash, and five-time WNBA All-Star and four-time WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen highlighted the 13-member Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 that was announced Saturday. Other honorees included two-time NCAA...
NBA
ABC News

Kevin Durant says Brooklyn Nets' season was derailed by his knee injury in mid-January

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said he believes his team's season got derailed when he injured the MCL in his left knee in mid-January. "To be honest, I feel like our season was derailed by my injury," Durant said after Monday's practice. "So I'm not looking at it like we're just not a good basketball team. It's like there wasn't a lot of continuity with me and Kyrie [Irving] out of the lineup, that's just what it is. When we're all on the floor together, I like what we got."
NBA
ABC News

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash: Ben Simmons won't make season debut in regular season, also likely out of play-in games

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons will not be making his season debut in the regular season as he continues to deal with a herniated disk issue in his back, Nets coach Steve Nash said after Monday's practice. Nash added that while he remains hopeful that Simmons will return at some point in the playoffs, he would be "shocked" if Simmons played in the Nets' play-in game next week.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Raptors forward OG Anunoby gets crucial injury update after late scratch vs. Heat

OG Anunoby just can’t catch a break from injuries, man. The Toronto Raptors forward has shown significant progress this season, but he has been sidelined with an injury multiple times already. It seemed like he was headed on the right track after returning from a nasty finger injury prior to their game against the Miami Heat, but he was surprisingly benched for that game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Heat PG Kyle Lowry’s Scottie Barnes take will hype up Toronto fans

The Miami Heat traveled to Toronto to square off with the Raptors Sunday night. It was the first time back for former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry as an opponent. It was an extremely important game for both teams, with the Heat pulling out a close victory, 114-109. After the game, Lowry shared a moment with Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes. Later, Lowry detailed what he said to the Toronto rookie.
NBA
FOX Sports

Orlando plays Cleveland on 3-game home skid

LINE: Magic -8.5 BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Cleveland looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Magic are 10-39 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging only 103.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks eighth...
NBA
ESPN

Embiid, Harris help lead 76ers to 144-114 rout of Hornets

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020. Tobias Harris added...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

598K+
Followers
145K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy