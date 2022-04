I recently read an article in the publication New Philosopher that opined over the reasons people fight for change. It talked about how many who believe that change always happens in due course and that no matter how bad things get, if we just give it enough time—things eventually get better. It stressed further how many with this mindset expressed as much during the Civil Rights era further noting how it was this attitude by many white ministers that angered Martin Luther King Jr. and prompted him to write his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail something like ‘if only the oppressed would not allow their impatience to get in the way, “elderly xenophobes, racists, and sexists die out or certain politicians leave office, [and] time will gift us with a new, transformed day.”

