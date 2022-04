CHEYENNE – The most recent winner of the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award has a passion for art, and she wants to channel it into teaching. Keely Kidd, a senior at Central High School, is the fourth Citizenship Award recipient this school year. In a nomination letter, April Petty, Kidd’s career counselor at Central, described the student as “a driven, hardworking and passionate young woman.” ...

