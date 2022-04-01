ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arborjet | Ecologel announces new hires

Arborjet | Ecologel, has announced companywide new hires. Zachary Peterson has been appointed as Midwest Regional Sales Manager. He will be supporting the commercial turf markets across this region. Peterson comes with a wealth of experience in the green industry, most recently as the grounds manager for the Milwaukee Brewers for...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Arixa Capital Hires Eric Cooper, Vice President of Construction

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Eric Cooper has joined the company as Vice President of Construction. In this role, Mr. Cooper is responsible for enhancing Arixa's construction risk management, through further development of Arixa's funds control program and construction underwriting, as well as building the scalable infrastructure that will allow Arixa to continue to grow its construction lending platform. Mr. Cooper comes to Arixa with over a decade of onsite construction project management experience and five years of construction lending experience.
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
dot.LA

Amid Turbulent Month, Rivian Hires New COO

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Rivian is back in the news again—but at least this time it’s not for a pricing bait-and-switch, a lawsuit, or a tumbling stock price on the heels of a less-than-impressive earnings report. Today, the Irvine-based electric automaker announced that it has hired Frank Klein as chief operations officer, tasking him with improving Rivian’s vertical integration and scaling up production capacity at its plant in Illinois.
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood-Lead Economic Development hires new director

DEADWOOD — There’s a new Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation director in town. Wednesday, Emma Garvin set up shop in her new Lead City Hall office and is ready to tackle the initiatives set forth by her board, largely focusing on job creation, retention and expansion of existing businesses, attraction of new businesses, and workforce housing.
Becker Logistics’ acquisition of Trek Freight disclosed 3 months later

Almost three months after Becker Logistics acquired fellow suburban Chicago 3PL Trek Freight Services, they’re telling the world about it. Becker said Monday it completed the acquisition of Trek on the final day of 2021. “In my world, you do not make these announcements right away because then you...
The Penny Hoarder

What Is The Best Hiring Platform? 2022 Update

Are you in need of quality employees? If posting jobs on your company website alone isn’t bringing you the high caliber candidates you’re looking for, it’s time to start utilizing an outside hiring platform. But figuring out which one of these job sites to go with can...
Large Multi-Unit Sola Salons Franchisee Partners for 75+ Unit Development

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three20 Capital Group, Geneva Glen Capital & Stonehenge Partners (Three20, GGC & Stonehenge) are pleased to announce a major investment in Eleven Eleven Holdings, developer and owner of Sola Salon Studios franchise locations. Sola Salons is the leading provider of salon suites in the US. The group is pleased to announce new multi-unit development agreements in Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Tennessee. Eleven Eleven will continue to invest in their 37 currently open Sola locations while committing capital to grow to over 75 units in the next five years creating opportunities for over 1,500 additional Sola Pros. The company also intends to grow through acquisitions of established Sola locations in other markets.
Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
