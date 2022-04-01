ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking Equal Pay — And Salary Transparency

By Abigail Gruskin
westsidespirit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime after Helen Rosenthal, former City Council member, took her first job in the city, she learned something that stunned her: A male coworker, with the same title and qualifications, was making more money than she. “I did not know there was room to negotiate; It hadn’t crossed my mind to...

