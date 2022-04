Even casual observers of our nation’s politics will recall the moment the then treasurer Scott Morrison walked into question time with a lump of coal, waving it in the direction of the opposition and yelling, “this is coal, don’t be afraid”. It was a stunt that launched a thousand memes and op eds. It was a cheap trick as well as being fundamentally inaccurate. Burning coal and gas is the main driver of climate change, if we are to believe trusted institutions such as the CSIRO, not to mention every credible climate scientist in the country and around the world.

