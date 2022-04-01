Wrestling Weekly: Looking at the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
The biggest weekend of the year in professional wrestling draws near with the two-night WrestleMania 38 going down on Saturday and Sunday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As is expected from WrestleMania, almost all of WWE's top stars will be in action. That includes both women's champions, who will...
WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
– Today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on the ongoing rumors regarding Cody Rhodes possibly signing with WWE. Meltzer reported today that Cody is “coming” to WWE and will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Meltzer stated on Cody returning to WrestleMania, “Yeah …...
WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. In our Creators Spotlight we are joined by Ninja Mack (@NinjaMack1) to preview his WrestleMania weekend which includes ROH Supercard and multiple matches on GCW The Collective. Plus, we'll talk his upcoming NOAH debut and big bets.
Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.
During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler spoke about Gable Steveson finishing his amateur wrestling career and what to expect from the Olympic Gold Medalist while fans await his WWE debut. The Showoff said he’d love to see Steveson pick up wrestling just as quickly as fellow Olympic Gold Medalist turn WWE superstar Kurt Angle and why he’s excited to see what’s next for Steveson.
After months of trashing the State of Texas, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on The KO Show. Austin, tired of the insults, accepted and stated that he was coming for a fight. Owens and Austin closed Night One of WrestleMania 38, with...
As the wrestling world prepares for this weekend’s special two-night edition of “WrestleMania 38” in Arlington, FITE TV offers of programming leading up and through the event. “WrestleMania 38″ is set for Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium. There’s no doubt that Brock...
Tonight, Ronda Rousey will appear at WWE Wrestlemania when she challenges Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rousey has already been a WWE champion and has made quite a name for herself in the colorful world of professional wrestling. However, seven years ago, after appearing at Wrestlemania 31,...
There's no smoke and mirrors here, Cody Rhodes is back in WWE. Seth Rollins waited, and waited, and waited for a WrestleMania opponent and Vince McMahon's choice did not disappoint this year. Cody Rhodes, complete with his AEW theme song and entrance, came to the ring and proceeded to pick up his first singles victory at WrestleMania in over a decade.
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos. We go right to the stage and Rick Boogs is out with his guitar. He does the grand introduction and begins performing as partner Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out. McAfee jumps on top of the announce table and goes wild as Boogs and Nakamura shred down the long ramp. LED boards are lit up on the ringside barrier and the ring apron for The Harder Farmer, a brand of Mike’s Harder Lemonade, and the logo matches the ring gear of Boogs and Nakamura. They stop and pose with a man dressed as The Harder Farmer, and Cole says something about how Nakamura and Boogs had a special drink mixed up for them. They hit the ring and Nakamura poses as more pyro goes off. Fans pop big for Boogs and Nakamura. The music hits and out next come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see recent events that led to this match as The Usos hit the ring and pose with the titles in the air. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin, who is also making her WrestleMania debut.
