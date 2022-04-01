ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ol’ Dirty Bastard Documentary On The Way Via A&E Network

By Martin Berrios
The story of one of Rap’s most memorable MC’s is about to be told. A&E has confirmed they are working on an Ol’ Dirty Bastard documentary.

As per Complex a prime time film on the late great has been finally green lit. On Thursday, March 31 the network announced that they have signed on to formally chronical the life and career of the Wu-Tang Clan member. While other projects have been released prior this is the first ever to be blessed by his estate. Additionally, the doc is set to feature some never seen before footage shot by his widow Icelene Jones.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OL' DIRTY BASTARD (@oldirtybastardlegacy)

Tentatively titled Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard , the film will be co-directed by the father and son team of Sam Pollard ( Black Art: In The Absence of Light ) and Jason Pollard ( Get Me Roger Stone and Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OL' DIRTY BASTARD (@oldirtybastardlegacy)

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband. With this documentary the world will learn about the son, the husband, the father, and the artist,” Jones said in a formal press release. “I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my producing partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”

“At Pulse Films we are passionate about making music documentaries that tell intimate, and unique stories about the world’s most iconic artists,” said Sam Bridger, Executive Producer for Pulse Films. “ODB completely redefined what it meant to be an MC. A genius who lived and breathed his art. We are thrilled to have Sam and Jason Pollard on board, who are the perfect filmmakers to tell this amazing story for the first time. There will never be anyone quite like ODB and we are so grateful to his family and friends for inviting us into his world.”

A project on ODB has been talked about for years but has been mired in red tape. Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard is set for a 2023 release date.

Photo:

