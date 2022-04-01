INC Delegate Meeting April 9 2022

Washington state is joining other cities around the world in committing to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2030. Paris, California, and the entire UK are some of the cities that have already begun to move away from gas-powered cars and commit to only allowing the sale of electric cars in the following years. Washington state will only allow the sale of electric cars beginning in 2030. The plan is part of the state’s larger climate change plan that is focused on rebuilding the local transportation system.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO