FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Doris Jessee (Ingle) Dishner, 84, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Nova Health and Rehab Facility in Weber City, VA. Doris was born in Baltimore, MD on January 23, 1938, to the late Alvin W. and Carrie (Hicks) Ingle. She was of the Baptist faith.

