ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Today in History

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Saturday, April 2, the 92nd day of 2022. There are 273 days left in the year. On April 2, 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84. In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint. In...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

The history of lynching is more heartbreaking than you think

On March 7, a very long struggle for justice came one step closer to success. The Senate passed legislation that designates lynching as a hate crime and sent the Emmett Till Antilynching Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. For the Rev. Malcolm Foley, who wrote his doctoral dissertation on...
WACO, TX
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Post

The painful, cutting and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers

Some are exquisite condemnations from learned and accomplished men who escaped their enslavement. Some are brief queries, shots in the dark, dictated by illiterate women. One is brilliant sarcasm, humorously calculating and requesting back wages. All of these letters from Black Americans to the people who once controlled their lives...
SOCIETY
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Jaime Ray Newman
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Disillusioned Russian Troops Killing Ukrainians for Their Cellphones: Official

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are seizing local civilians’ cellphones en masse – and in some cases killing them if they refuse – in what several officials describe as a systematic attempt to gain access to outside information and exact brutal punishments against Ukrainians. [. Read:. Putin’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Championship#Congress#The U S Mint#Confederate#Cabinet#Union#American#Twa
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Argentina
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 1)

As Friday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. Russian officials said that Ukrainian helicopters struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, about 20 miles from the border with Ukraine. Ukraine refused to confirm or deny the report. It is the first time Russia has reported a Ukrainian airstrike on Russian soil.
MILITARY
Herald & Review

LETTER: Revelation shows God's wrath

Ukraine, this kingdom is a blaze. The death of thousands and tens of thousands being displaces by lethal weaponry from above and from all sides to add to this misery. To think more kings are sending more weapons to the blaze death and destruction. Under the watchful eye of the three most powerful in this world, the king most powerful. The king of America, the king of China and Russia. Each possess weapons of measuring in mega tons, millions of tons of TNT.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy