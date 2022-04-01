ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Gallery Program Opening, Other Events At Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

By Susan Gioia
timesnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo events are upcoming at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Street. The inaugural exhibition of The Gallery Program, presented in the new Kirkwood Performing...

www.timesnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Paddington Gets In A Jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm Paddington will get in a jam at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. In this original slapstick comedy, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he’s expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival. Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list. His list is to repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, and bake a cake. In typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos! Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives? Tickets to this show are available through OPAC’s online portal.
OXFORD, AL
Sun Chronicle

Southeastern Voke high school has new performing arts center

EASTON — Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School students have a sparkling new performing arts center that has been in the planning process for a decade. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for the Southeastern Performing Arts Center, which spans 13,000 square feet and features a 288-seat theater, the latest theater technology, and a large thrust stage with audience seating on all three sides.
EASTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kirkwood, MO
City
Center, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Rogers
NBC Washington

National Gallery of Art Bringing Back Night Events This Spring

The National Gallery of Art is bringing back its special evening program this spring. But, for the first time, the events will be held at the museum’s West Building. The National Gallery will be opening its doors to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 14, May 12 and June 9. The events will feature music, performances, pop-up experiences and art-making activities, according to a press release. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
VISUAL ART
Sturgis Journal

'Art Around Town' auction at Open Door Gallery raises $1,200

An “Art Around Town” art auction and winter wine down event was held Friday at Open Door Gallery in Sturgis and included a silent auction of work featured in the city’s 2021 “Art Around Town” outdoor exhibit.  Ryan Conrod, event coordinator for Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, said the event went well. Rain kept attendance down from the previous year, he said, but the event managed to bring in the same amount of funds as last year at $1,200.  ...
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Photography#Parks And Recreation#Mixed Media#The Gallery Program
22 WSBT

Silver Beach Carousel to open Saturday

Volunteers are now needed to help keep a summer tradition up and running. The Silver Beach Carousel is set to reopen this upcoming weekend. Initially it will be open only on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning March 26. Once summer nears, more dates will be added based on the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KWQC

Art summer camps registration now open at Bereskin Gallery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The warmer days remind us that our children will soon be out of school. Here is a chance to get them signed up to stay busy and creative in a learning environment. Pat Bereskin of Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf highlights plentiful options when it...
BETTENDORF, IA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC Performing Arts presents “Our Leading Lady” at the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts department will present this year’s spring production, “Our Leading Lady” by Charles Busch. CFCC students will take the Wilson Center Studio Theater stage April 21-23 and April 28-30 at 7:00 p.m. “Working on...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy