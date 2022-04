WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Linda Kay Peyton, 58, of Williamstown, WV passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peyton family.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO