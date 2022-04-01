Cache County Council gives itself lobbying role

I am writing to congratulate State House Representative Dan Johnson for reaching what he surely must consider to be the height of his legislative career: taking on Big Children and winning. Not just anyone could look a devastated child straight in the eyes and tell them “No, you’re not valid.” Dan knows that girls need to be protected, not from principals or priests, but from the real threat: other girls. Dan knows that if we let little girls play sports with little girls, the moral fabric of society will collapse. Dan knows the government is the only body that can be trusted to regulate bodies. It took a legislator with years of experience policing children to know that it’s the government that knows what’s best for children, not parents, teachers, coaches, or the kids themselves.

LOGAN, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO