(BPT) - The disruptions of the pandemic led to not only job losses but also the Great Resignation, with many Americans reevaluating their careers and searching for better opportunities. While some areas are recovering, studies from the Pew Research Center, the National Bureau of Economic Research and others suggest that more women have lost their jobs overall, largely due to the higher percentages of women employed in the leisure and hospitality sector, retail, education and health services — which all took a big hit during the pandemic. If you’re one of the many American women seeking a career pivot, you should consider the construction industry.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 20 DAYS AGO