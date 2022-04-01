ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Donations flowing in for the Western Slope

By Demetrious Gamble
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Rocky Mountain Health Foundation donated nearly 540 thousand dollars from their simple fund cycle to 83 Western Slope non profits. Organizations from the Colorado Division of Veteran Affairs to the Special Art Population for D51 benefited from the grants, and members of the board hope to uplift the community with these grants.

“It feels really fulfilling to get to support nonprofit organizations that we know are critical in making the quality of life for the Western Slope,” as Executive director for the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, Michaelle Smith stated.

