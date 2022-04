SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls is in the process of adding 1.7-million square feet of turf to its facility. That’s 83 acres of baseball, softball, and multipurpose fields. Mammoth Sports Construction is the team behind the build. They broke ground last June, and currently have 40-to-50 workers on site each day. The number of workers will double when the weather warms.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO