ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

One dead after hit-and-run crash in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJOrO_0ex6ft9F00
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Denver police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed one person in the Park Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Colorado Boulevards just after 12:30 a.m. after a report of a crash, said Jay Casillas, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

Authorities located one of the drivers, who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel on-scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle fled on foot before authorities arrived. The person remained at-large as of Friday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined the victim was turning onto Colorado Boulevard when the suspect ran a red light and collided into the other vehicle, Casillas said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
KGET

Vehicle dumped in canal after deadly hit and run: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An SUV authorities say struck and killed a man crossing a northwest Bakersfield intersection on New Year’s Eve was found a week later submerged in a canal. The Ford Freestyle SUV was missing a passenger side mirror — a broken passenger side mirror was found at the crash scene — and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Park Hill#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy