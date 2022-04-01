One dead after hit-and-run crash in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood

(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Denver police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that killed one person in the Park Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Colorado Boulevards just after 12:30 a.m. after a report of a crash, said Jay Casillas, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

Authorities located one of the drivers, who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel on-scene.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle fled on foot before authorities arrived. The person remained at-large as of Friday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined the victim was turning onto Colorado Boulevard when the suspect ran a red light and collided into the other vehicle, Casillas said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.