While one of the biggest names in golf, Phil Mickelson, has already been ruled out of the 2022 Masters, the most iconic name in golf is still a mystery. Tiger Woods is listed as part of the 2022 Masters field despite not having played in a PGA Tour event since November of 2020. Unlike other tour events, there's no commitment deadline for the Masters 2022, so we may not know Woods' decision until right before the 2022 Masters Tournament tees off Thursday, April 7 from Augusta National Golf Club.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO