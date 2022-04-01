StopTheStealIdaho — trust me, it’s coming

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has accumulated quite a cadre of political enemies in the Idaho Legislature for giving honest, accurate legal advice on legislative bills that contain fatal constitutional flaws. He does not volunteer the opinions — they are only provided in response to requests from legislators. The AG’s opinion-writing duty is much like the work of a judge — there is no room for personal or political beliefs when telling the Legislature what is legal and what is not. This is important information because the state can face significant liability for placing unconstitutional laws on the books.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO