Life insurance is most often used to provide income and reduce debt for your survivors, at your death. Proceeds from life insurance are, almost without exception, paid income tax-free. While term life insurance typically expires at the end of a period of years, various forms of cash value life insurance including variable life, universal life, and whole life usually remain in-force longer. If you no longer need cash value policies for income protection, you may be able to repurpose them to meet estate planning objectives. The key is to determine the appropriate ownership and beneficiary designations of these policies.

