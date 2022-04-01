BCC Theatre to present “Cotton Girls”

WOODLAND PARK • The Lightbulb Theatre Co. presents “Pinocchio,” a performance inspired by the tale of a boy whose nose grows longer with each falsehood. “We took Carlo Collodi’s classic of ‘Pinocchio’ and made it fresh and fun for the whole family,” said Andrea Keller, who wrote and directs the play. “‘Pinocchio’ is the story of a little wooden puppet and his quest to become a real boy. He learns valuable lessons along the way as he navigates through temptations.”

