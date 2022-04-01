ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cole, Yankees rotation looking intact as opening day nears

By Associated Press
KESQ
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees rotation is looking good with less than a week until the regular season begins. Opening-day starter...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Yankees won’t love latest projections for AL East standings

USA Today is out with its latest projections for the American League East this season. The good news is the New York Yankees qualify for the playoffs. The bad news is they win less games this season than they did last year. Here are the projected standings:. Toronto Blue Jays:...
MLB
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Luis Severino’s arm soreness

TAMPA — Luis Severino finished his bullpen session, gave his bumps to manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake, and then chatted for a while with Yankees brass. As he walked back into George M. Steinbrenner Field, he didn’t seem worried. Severino had good things to say...
MLB
ESPN

New York Yankees' Luis Severino says arm feels 'pretty good' after 31-pitch session

New York right-hander Luis Severino, who had his spring training start scheduled for Wednesday night pushed back to Saturday because of general arm soreness, felt "pretty good" after a 31-pitch bullpen session. Severino was limited to four late-season relief appearances in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

Yankees holding breath for good Luis Severino news

TAMPA — Luis Severino said he felt fine. Now, the Yankees wait. Severino threw a bullpen Wednesday after reporting right arm soreness that scratched him from his scheduled start. The 28-year-old threw all his pitches, didn’t appear to experience discomfort, and said he planned on making his newly scheduled start Saturday.
MLB
KESQ

Injured Mets’ deGrom out for major time, no set return date

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. DeGrom won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his right scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets had boosted their rotation by signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading for All-Star Chris Bassitt. After getting off to a sensational start last year, deGrom didn’t pitch after July 7 because of a sprained elbow.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. None of the players...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
KESQ

MLB umpires to announce replay decisons for 1st time

NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season. Major League Baseball say umps will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process. MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season. Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals. There were 1,305 calls challenged by clubs last year.
MLB
KESQ

DeGrom out with shoulder issue, dealing huge blow to Mets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — With opening day less than a week away, every team in Major League Baseball is hoping to finish spring training without any significant injuries. The New York Mets weren’t so fortunate when they found out ace Jacob deGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area. It’s a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season. New York’s ace won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the team announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on his scapula that caused inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had been set to start the season opener Thursday in Washington.
MLB
Fox News

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has shoulder tightness, status uncertain

Mets ace Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his pitching shoulder while playing catch, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night at spring training in Florida that deGrom will probably be scratched from his scheduled outing Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll be re-evaluated and likely have an MRI on his shoulder.
MLB
FanSided

Brian Cashman blames Astros for Yankees World Series drought

Brian Cashman points the finger at the Houston Astros as the reason for the New York Yankees’ futility in recent Octobers. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman blames the Houston Astros for his team’s lack of success in recent postseasons. The Yankees have not won or been...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Detroit Tigers
NBC Sports

With deGrom sidelined, Scherzer ‘comfortable’ starting Opening Day

Max Scherzer’s return to D.C. may be happening one day earlier than expected. The New York Mets announced Friday that an MRI revealed a stress reaction in Jacob deGrom’s right shoulder, an injury that caused “inflammation in the area.” The club is shutting its star right-hander down from throwing for a month before determining next steps. As a result, Scherzer is the likely candidate to take the ball Opening Day against the Nationals.
MLB
NBC Sports

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy