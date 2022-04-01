ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Eugene Saul Ledger

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene Saul Ledger, 77, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Eugene was born on Jan. 20, 1945, at sunset to parents Saul Joseph and Mary Doris Ledger in Sulphur, La. He lived his whole life in Sulphur, La. Eugene was in the army and served...

