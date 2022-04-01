Esella Ann B. Livings

Barbara Inez Buller Savant passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in her residence, with her family by her side, at the age of 95. She was a much-loved mother of Yvonne Fellers, Jeane Hatfield and Ernie Savant, and a dear sister to Dick Buller. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Disca Savant, Jr., sisters-in-law, Delores Buller, and Vicki Buller; grandchildren, Stephanie, William, Jamie, Jonas, Tobey, Dr. Shelly “Nickie;” great-grandchildren, Sidney, Jacob, Jennifer; great-great-grandchildren, Collin, Landon, Juliette, Jessie, Sophie, Lydia, Beckett, and Oliver. Barbara is preceded in death by the love of her life of 62 years, Frank Savant; parents, Charlie and Mary Buller; brothers, Cecil, Charlie, Jr., Andy, Bo, and David; sisters, Jewell, and Margie; son-in-law, Thomas L. Hatfield, and daughter-in-law, Linda Savant.

IOWA, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO