ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Esella Ann B. Livings

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitation for Esella Ann B. Livings will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Mildred Mary Moore

Mildred Mary Thibodeaux Moore, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on her 81st birthday on March 29, 2022. Mrs. Moore is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Timothy Moore; three daughters; one daughter-in-law; three sisters; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Her funeral service will be held at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Laura “Janie” Jane Moneyhon

Laura Jane “Janie” Moneyhon, 73, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in a local hospital. She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri to Clifford Boyer and Hazel “Granny” West. Janie was the best waitress in town. She recently retired from Waffle House...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Michael Lynn Bourgeois

Michael Lynn Bourgeois was born Nov. 9, 1951, in the hallway of St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La., and died March 3, 2022, in Mckinney, Texas. Mike grew up in Lake Charles, graduated from LaGrange High School in 1970 and McNeese State University in 1974. Mike retired from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hannah Nicole Broussard

JENNINGS — Hannah Nicole Broussard, age 22, was taken tragically in a car accident on Friday, March 25, 2022. She died suddenly but had been so happy that night to attend a friend’s concert in New Orleans. Hannah was born on Feb. 20, 2000, in Baton Rouge, La.,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Lake Charles, LA
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Dorothy Ruth Swire

Dorothy Swire, 76, of Lake Charles, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 in a Lafayette hospital. Dorothy was born on Oct. 26, 1945, in Lake Charles where she resided all of her life and attended Marion High School. She was a homemaker in her earlier years and beginning in 1979 she worked as a healthcare sitter until 2004.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ira “Bud” W. Royer

Ira W. “Bud” Royer was born March 8, 1932, and passed away March 30, 2022, at age 90 surrounded by his loving family. Bud was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and he will be greatly missed.
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barbara Inez Savant

Barbara Inez Buller Savant passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in her residence, with her family by her side, at the age of 95. She was a much-loved mother of Yvonne Fellers, Jeane Hatfield and Ernie Savant, and a dear sister to Dick Buller. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Disca Savant, Jr., sisters-in-law, Delores Buller, and Vicki Buller; grandchildren, Stephanie, William, Jamie, Jonas, Tobey, Dr. Shelly “Nickie;” great-grandchildren, Sidney, Jacob, Jennifer; great-great-grandchildren, Collin, Landon, Juliette, Jessie, Sophie, Lydia, Beckett, and Oliver. Barbara is preceded in death by the love of her life of 62 years, Frank Savant; parents, Charlie and Mary Buller; brothers, Cecil, Charlie, Jr., Andy, Bo, and David; sisters, Jewell, and Margie; son-in-law, Thomas L. Hatfield, and daughter-in-law, Linda Savant.
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Wilbert Pierre Doucet

Wilbert Pierre Doucet, 84, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Officiating will be Reverend J.C. Coon of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
GROVES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy