Robert David Stone Crowe passed away peacefully March 25, 2022, at the SW LA Veterans home in Jennings, La. He was the son of Marvin W. Crowe and Nancy Stone Crowe. David graduated from LaGrange High School in 1970. He attended The University of Houston and completed his Batchelor of Science degree at McNeese State University. David belonged Kappa Sigma Fraternity at McNeese. He was drafted into the Army in 1972 and served as a Medical Specialist in the Vietnam War. He worked for 27 years Georgia Gulf refinery as a lab analyst.

