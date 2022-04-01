ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dequincy, LA

Ira “Bud” W. Royer

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIra W. “Bud” Royer was born March 8, 1932, and passed away March 30, 2022, at age 90 surrounded by his loving family. Bud was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather...

Lake Charles American Press

Wilbert Pierre Doucet

Wilbert Pierre Doucet, 84, of Groves, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Officiating will be Reverend J.C. Coon of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.
GROVES, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Michael Lynn Bourgeois

Michael Lynn Bourgeois was born Nov. 9, 1951, in the hallway of St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La., and died March 3, 2022, in Mckinney, Texas. Mike grew up in Lake Charles, graduated from LaGrange High School in 1970 and McNeese State University in 1974. Mike retired from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Paul Allen Brown Sr.

Paul Allen Brown Sr. was one of twelve children born to Isiah and Agnes “Belson” Brown. He was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Opelousas, La. He attended Opelousas High School, graduating class of 1956. He possessed a strong work ethic and before graduating he began working for the school board as a bus driver. It was during a trip to work he met Joyce Leger, being the gentleman he was, offered her a ride to work. That was all it took, and in 1963 they exchanged vows.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Laura “Janie” Jane Moneyhon

Laura Jane “Janie” Moneyhon, 73, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in a local hospital. She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri to Clifford Boyer and Hazel “Granny” West. Janie was the best waitress in town. She recently retired from Waffle House...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Dequincy, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Robert David Stone Crowe

Robert David Stone Crowe passed away peacefully March 25, 2022, at the SW LA Veterans home in Jennings, La. He was the son of Marvin W. Crowe and Nancy Stone Crowe. David graduated from LaGrange High School in 1970. He attended The University of Houston and completed his Batchelor of Science degree at McNeese State University. David belonged Kappa Sigma Fraternity at McNeese. He was drafted into the Army in 1972 and served as a Medical Specialist in the Vietnam War. He worked for 27 years Georgia Gulf refinery as a lab analyst.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mildred Mary Moore

Mildred Mary Thibodeaux Moore, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on her 81st birthday on March 29, 2022. Mrs. Moore is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Timothy Moore; three daughters; one daughter-in-law; three sisters; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Her funeral service will be held at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cyo Clyde Miller

Cyo Miller, of Bell City, son of the late Alfred and Cecile Trahan Miller on Jan. 22, 1935, in Grand Chenier, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 87. Cyo was the name that everyone knew him by. He worked in the Oilfields his whole career. He raised cattle in his younger years, shrimped for the family and raised a garden. He loved to play music with his friends at family get togethers and cookouts and loved to dance every chance he could.
GRAND CHENIER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dorothy Ruth Swire

Dorothy Swire, 76, of Lake Charles, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 in a Lafayette hospital. Dorothy was born on Oct. 26, 1945, in Lake Charles where she resided all of her life and attended Marion High School. She was a homemaker in her earlier years and beginning in 1979 she worked as a healthcare sitter until 2004.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Person
Billy Mitchell
Person
Caleb Johnson
Lake Charles American Press

Linda Sue Hughes

Linda Sue Hughes, a longtime resident of Welsh, was called to her heavenly home om Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 72. Those left to cherish her beautiful memory is her husband of 50 years, Jerry Hughes; her two sons, Lance Hughes and his wife Jennifer, and Lee Hughes and his wife Stacey; her three grandchildren, Joshua Hughes, Dylan Hughes and his fiancé Macey Pace, and Linsey Hughes; her sisters, Jeanette King, Shirley Guillory, Carolyn Primeaux, and Geraldine Fusilier; and her brother, Terry Broussard.
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Andrew Gallien Jr.

Andrew Gallien Jr., 64, departed this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Lake Charles, La. He was born March 17, 1958, to Roberta (Duplechin) Gallien and Andrew Gallien Sr. He retired from Calcasieu Parish School Board, where he worked in environmental service for over 20 years. He loved working outdoors, helping with yardwork and fishing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barbara Inez Savant

Barbara Inez Buller Savant passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in her residence, with her family by her side, at the age of 95. She was a much-loved mother of Yvonne Fellers, Jeane Hatfield and Ernie Savant, and a dear sister to Dick Buller. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Disca Savant, Jr., sisters-in-law, Delores Buller, and Vicki Buller; grandchildren, Stephanie, William, Jamie, Jonas, Tobey, Dr. Shelly “Nickie;” great-grandchildren, Sidney, Jacob, Jennifer; great-great-grandchildren, Collin, Landon, Juliette, Jessie, Sophie, Lydia, Beckett, and Oliver. Barbara is preceded in death by the love of her life of 62 years, Frank Savant; parents, Charlie and Mary Buller; brothers, Cecil, Charlie, Jr., Andy, Bo, and David; sisters, Jewell, and Margie; son-in-law, Thomas L. Hatfield, and daughter-in-law, Linda Savant.
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Eugene Saul Ledger

Eugene Saul Ledger, 77, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Eugene was born on Jan. 20, 1945, at sunset to parents Saul Joseph and Mary Doris Ledger in Sulphur, La. He lived his whole life in Sulphur, La. Eugene was in the army and served during...
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Baptist Church#The U S Army
Lake Charles American Press

Patricia Faye Cross Rosby

Visitation for Patricia Faye Cross Rosby will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at Church of Promise in Iowa, La. Pastor Dwayne Daigle will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery. She departed this life Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Lake Charles.
IOWA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dustin Mallory Redeaux

Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 40, was born Jan. 15, 1982, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Ralph Redeaux Jr., and Edna Kennedy Redeaux in Lake Charles, La. He loved his children and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Dustin departed this life on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was preceded...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Esella Ann B. Livings

Visitation for Esella Ann B. Livings will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at True Light Baptist Church with her funeral following at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. She departed this life Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:18 p.m. in a local hospital.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kathryn Shea Duncan sees bright future for LC

Lake Charles still has a long road ahead in its recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. However, Kathryn Shea Duncan is optimistic about the city’s future, saying the landscape will be radically different in the next two to three years. As the public relations manager for Visit Lake Charles,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

SW La. nightlife calendar: The fun starts tonight

BeauxDines’, 3013 Ryan St. — Chris Breaux, 6-9 p.m. tonight; Dani LaCour, 6-9 p.m. Friday; Shawn Saucier, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: Vermillionaires, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday; DJ Bobby Novosad, 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Friday; The Slags, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday; DJ Fuzzy, 9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday; DJ Jeff Chef, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday; Jarvis & Gents, 7-11 p.m. Sunday. Rush Lounge: April Provost, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. tonight; The FUSE, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; Jones & Hollers, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

