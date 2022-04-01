Ira “Bud” W. Royer

Cyo Miller, of Bell City, son of the late Alfred and Cecile Trahan Miller on Jan. 22, 1935, in Grand Chenier, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at the age of 87. Cyo was the name that everyone knew him by. He worked in the Oilfields his whole career. He raised cattle in his younger years, shrimped for the family and raised a garden. He loved to play music with his friends at family get togethers and cookouts and loved to dance every chance he could.

GRAND CHENIER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO