Day Club Palm Springs Drops Full Lineups for 2022

SPRING IN THE DESERT? Those simple but poetic words can fill a person's daydreams with fragrant cactus flowers, and their mind with vast blue skies, and their happy thoughts with puffy clouds, the sort of thunderheads that sometimes cling to the tops of Mount San Jacinto or San Gorgonio Mountain, and make the massive peaks look like they're wearing cloud crowns. It's a glorious time in the Coachella Valley, and in and around the desert resort cities, and discovering ethereal outdoor adventures can be as easy as picking up a guidebook, asking a friend's sage advice, or signing up for Trailicious, the free mobile pass provided by the desert-obsessed people at Greater Palm Springs. And Trailicious, which features good-to-know details about 30 hiking trails in the area, just made its big return for 2022.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO