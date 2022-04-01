ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Club Palm Springs Drops Full Lineups for 2022

By Grant Gilmore
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to dance the day away at Day Club Palm Springs this month? They just dropped the full lineups for both weekends!. Although all eyes and ears are currently locked on Coachella after the lineups for the Do LaB and Heineken House dropped late last month, Day Club Palm...

NBC Los Angeles

Hikers, the Palm Springs Trailicious Pass Is Back

SPRING IN THE DESERT? Those simple but poetic words can fill a person's daydreams with fragrant cactus flowers, and their mind with vast blue skies, and their happy thoughts with puffy clouds, the sort of thunderheads that sometimes cling to the tops of Mount San Jacinto or San Gorgonio Mountain, and make the massive peaks look like they're wearing cloud crowns. It's a glorious time in the Coachella Valley, and in and around the desert resort cities, and discovering ethereal outdoor adventures can be as easy as picking up a guidebook, asking a friend's sage advice, or signing up for Trailicious, the free mobile pass provided by the desert-obsessed people at Greater Palm Springs. And Trailicious, which features good-to-know details about 30 hiking trails in the area, just made its big return for 2022.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Aspen Daily News

Ireland: Paradise lost: Notes from Palm Springs

Something out on the road here in the American desert just isn’t making sense. The $6-a-gallon gas that would presumably slow us down literally and figuratively hasn’t slowed the post-COVID travel mania. But here in Palm Springs tonight and on the road to and from home, Americans are...
ASPEN, CO
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Once Closed Will Re-Open This Month

A long time favorite restaurant is returning.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. A popular restaurant has managed to stave off permanent closure and will be opening its doors to the public later this month. Anita’s Street Market, a popular destination for Tucson residents looking for freshly made tortillas, salsas as well as breakfast and lunch, closed down shop in December. At the time, it looked like it would be forced to remain closed, but after a brush with death, the restaurant will officially return to serving customers.
TUCSON, AZ
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Tickets for Chris Rock’s Fantasy Springs show have seen a big bump after the Oscars

Chris Rock is coming to the Coachella Valley, fresh off of one of the most controversial moments in the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards. In case you missed it, Rock was slapped by Will Smith during the show after making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shaved head. The controversial incident The post Tickets for Chris Rock’s Fantasy Springs show have seen a big bump after the Oscars appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

We now know who won Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway! Jose Gonzalez of La Quinta is the winner of a brand new home in the Agua Dulce community in Desert Hot Springs. The home is built by GHA Companies and will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, The post Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home winner announced appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Secret LA

65 Marvelous Things To Do In March In L.A.

March is a wonderful time of year; blossoms add pops of color to the city as spring begins to trickle in and we turn our focus to the inspiring women that have shaped the city in honor of Women’s History Month. This healthy dose of inspiration is balanced out with the raucous celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day, marked by an overflow of luminous green libations.
OBA

Spring lineup announced for Brandon Styles Theater at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Brandon Styles Theater has released its exciting new lineup for the spring season, featuring action-packed shows with excitement for all ages. Located in Downtown OWA, next door to Alvin’s Island, this intimate theater is home to a variety of shows from Brandon Styles himself to special guests like hypnotist Terry Stokes and comedian Ginger Billy.
FOLEY, AL
NBC Los Angeles

David Lee to Be Honored With Palm Springs Star

David Lee, a writer and producer on shows including "Frasier,'' "The Jeffersons'' and "Cheers,'' will be recognized with the 449th star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars on Friday. The ceremony will be at 3 p.m. at the Palm Springs Downtown Park and will be open to the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

