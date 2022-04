I have a homework assignment for you. Put 100 people in a room and get 80 of them to agree on something. You’re shaking your head. You’re saying it can’t be done. Yet in a recent poll of public school parents from Hart Research and Lake Research Partners, a remarkable 78% said the quality and performance of their children’s teachers is excellent or good. A full 80% said their children’s teachers have made an extra effort to help students during the pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO