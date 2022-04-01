ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Best of the Internet

By FOX40
Fox40
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimals being all around wacky and some...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Urgent warning for all Facebook users over sneaky new hacking threat

Watch out if you go on a page claiming to be from Facebook, as it is now the most ripped-off brand used by hackers to scam people. The social network has been crowned the most impersonated big name, accounting for 14% of phishing pages alone. WhatsApp – owned by Facebook...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The internet is divided by this bizarre optical illusion

Time and time again we see optical illusions take over the internet (figuratively speaking, that is). From rotating horses to upside-down Elon Musk, we have seen plenty of different designs. Some look like they magically move, some cause shapes and objects to disappear and some totally divide users on social media – just like today's brain-boggling illusion.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Two Most Dismissive Words on the Internet

Sign up for Caleb’s newsletter here. The first things that could “go off” were weapons. Starting in the 16th century, to go off meant to explode in a decisive spurt of energy. Even as the more literal meaning of “to depart physically, to wander” followed close behind, the phrase retained the sudden dramatic shock of its inception. If I go off into the woods, you don’t picture me embarking on a leisurely stroll to pick some cherries and commune with some friendly woodland sprites. The term has never lost the connotation of violent drama, even now, when it’s used to describe a very specific way we communicate in the 21st century.
INTERNET
BBC

Facebook users angry after accounts locked for no reason

Facebook users around the world have been waking up to find themselves locked out of their accounts for no apparent reason. The message many received reads: "Your Facebook account was disabled because it did not follow our Community Standards. This decision can't be reversed." One user told the BBC there...
INTERNET
Fox40

Best dress shoes for boys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For back-to-school dances, weddings and other formal events, owning a pair of dress shoes can be incredibly useful for boys. Dress shoes for boys come in a variety of styles, are sold at drastically different price points and are offered by dozens of different brands. With such a variety and with each boy having a different taste, finding the right pair of dress shoes can be a difficult decision. However, there are several high-quality options that are worth keeping in mind when choosing.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

The internet: History, evolution and how it works

The internet is a vast network that connects computers across the world via more than 750,000 miles (1,200,000 kilometres) of cable running under land and sea, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. It is the world's fastest method of communication, making it possible to send data from London, U.K....
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Instagram expands its product tagging feature to all US users

Business owners will receive a notification when someone on Instagram tags a product of theirs. They can also view all tagged content on their profile in one place. Brands are also able to control who tags their products by managing their product tag preferences in their settings. To tag a...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fox40

Limor Suss

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss talks ways to enhance your mood this spring. From getting outdoors to revamping your beauty routine using Pantene Boosters, which allow you to customize your conditioner and tailor its performance for noticeable results in just one wash.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Ex-Facebook Executive Calls for Regulating the Social-Media Site

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report continues to struggle. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has made a number of strategic moves, including last year's dramatic rebranding to establishing an oversight board in 2018 to ensure accountability of its enforcement systems. But critics say its...
INTERNET
The US Sun

Nine hidden Google games you can play online right now

GOOGLE is not just a search engine, it can also be used to play fun and quick games – here's how. Alphabet's Google.com is the most popular website in the world, garnering an average of 44.5 billion visits per month. Despite that level of popularity, many users are still...
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Twitter Is Working a Feature Letting Multiple Users Co-Author a Tweet

Twitter is trying out a new feature that allows multiple users to co-author a tweet. While the feature, entitled Collaborations, isn’t yet publicly available, a version was first spotted in the app’s code by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, according to TechCrunch. In December, Paluzzi saw that Twitter was...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Best language learning apps 2022: communicate with the rest of our world

Are you finally ready to learn a new language? Not sure where to begin? Becoming proficient in Spanish, French, Chinese, or another language no longer means taking a class in person or online. Instead, head to Google Play or the App Store. There are many language learning apps on the market, and each one tends to focus on different techniques to get the job done.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple now allows Netflix, Spotify and other 'reader' apps to link to their sites for payment

Netflix, Spotify and other similar services will now be able to add a link in their iOS apps that take users to their own websites for payment and account management. Apple now allows developers of "reader" apps to link to a website that they maintain. The tech giant defines reader apps as applications that "provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video."
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Spotify is testing its podcast discovery feature, Podz, on its platform￼

According to Statista, Spotify is the most popular app to listen to podcasts in the US. Last year, it acquired podcast discovery platform Podz for nearly $50 million to help expedite the platform’s investment in podcasts. Spotify is now testing a feature that utilizes Podz’s technology to help users discover new podcasts.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Meta says pivot to video is working as it shoves Reels in front of users

As Meta battles waning popularity among young people, a shrinking user base, new Apple privacy options decimating its advertising business, and bad press, it’s been pushing videos in front of its users’ eyeballs. Reels are a fairly shameless TikTok knockoff that nobody seems to enjoy, but they have been a central focus of Mark Zuckerberg’s since they were introduced to Instagram in August 2020 and to Facebook in September 2021. Get in, kids, we’re pivoting to video again! Recode reports that on a recent earnings call, the CEO mentioned them at least twenty times and said it’s “definitely the right thing” to “not hold on the brakes at all” with Reels.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Google Search features prevent users from believing "fake news"

On Thursday, Google published a story written by its own product manager Nidhi Hebbar. The gist of the piece was that Google offers users options that can help them separate real legitimate news from fake news. Tomorrow is International Fact-Checking Day and Hebbar wrote about different ways that Google allows you to check whether something you've looked up on Google is real or fake.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Skip YouTube Ads

Online video streaming is big business; YouTube made $28.8 billion in advertising revenue alone last year, a 3.5x increase over what it made with ads five years ago, according to data gathered by Tubics. Plus, YouTube Premium, the paid version of the service, has 50 million subscribers. What's amazing is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy