Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed into theaters in less than a month. With just a few weeks to go, Paramount and Sega have been hyping up the sequel in a number of different ways, and today saw the release of new Twitter emojis! There are four emojis in total, and they're triggered by using a hashtag along with the character's names: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Robotnik. It's a neat little inclusion for fans of the characters, and it should make Twitter just a little bit more fun!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO