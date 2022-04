I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that Charity Morgan's "Unbelievably Vegan" is one of the most gorgeous and creative cookbooks I've seen in recent years. It's full of smart, flavorful recipes like her "Chick’n Broth," which uses nutritional yeast for extra umami. And there's so many great tips, like using vinegar to make fluffier vegan pancakes. Anyone can learn something from picking up this cookbook—whether you're new to eating a plant-based diet, or you've been on that train for years. "There have been people who have messaged me and said, 'I've been vegan for 20 years, but I feel like your cookbook gave me a whole new outlook on cooking,'" says Charity.

