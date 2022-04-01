Bills to improve nutritional assistance for the formerly incarcerated and streamline state health facility licensing pass Senate Health Committee
House bills concerning nutritional assistance for formerly incarcerated individuals and outpatient treatment center licensure exemptions recently crossed over into the Senate Health Committee for discussion, and ultimately passed. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. House Bill 2060, sponsored by Rep....stateofreform.com
