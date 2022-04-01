ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bills to improve nutritional assistance for the formerly incarcerated and streamline state health facility licensing pass Senate Health Committee

Cover picture for the articleHouse bills concerning nutritional assistance for formerly incarcerated individuals and outpatient treatment center licensure exemptions recently crossed over into the Senate Health Committee for discussion, and ultimately passed. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. House Bill 2060, sponsored by Rep....

Missouri Independent

Bills providing exemptions to COVID vaccine rules face opposition in Senate committee

Bills that would bar government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and require private employers to grant religious exemptions continued to face pushback from business associations Wednesday. But the business groups and healthcare associations who testified against the bills during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment, said they’re […] The post Bills providing exemptions to COVID vaccine rules face opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
WCNC

South Carolina Senate passes bill to dismantle state health agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate has unanimously passed a bill that aims to split the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) into two new agencies. Senate Bill 2 restructures the state's health agency by dividing its public health and environmental responsibilities into the Department of Behavioral and Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services.
HEALTH
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Georgia Republicans introduce ‘don’t say gay’ bill following passage of Florida legislation

Republican legislators in Georgia have introduced a measure to restrict private school classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, echoing similar language in a recently passed legislation in Florida widely derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.Under the “Common Humanity in Private Education Act”, sponsored by a group of GOP state legislators, private schools and programmes in Georgia would not be allowed to “promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student.”The bill joins...
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Revised Bottle Bill Plan Passes Senate Committee

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans on an Iowa Senate committee a plan to make changes in Iowa’s Bottle Bill. The plan would triple the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empties and pay back the nickel deposits on cans and bottles. Democrats say the entire package of changes will crush the Bottle Bill. Republican Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig says it’s time to stop waiting for grocers and beverage distributors to come up with a compromise. If the bill becomes law, beverage distributors would maintain mobile trailers that accept empties and the state’s beer excise tax would be reduced next year. The bill also says grocery stores could quit taking back cans and bottles in 2023.
DES MOINES, IA
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
