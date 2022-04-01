Hundreds line up to cross border after Canada lifts COVID-19 testing restrictions
BLAINE, Wash. (KOMO) — Canada has lifted its testing restrictions to cross its border so, starting Friday, visitors to the country who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a COVID test to drive into the country. Frequent border crosser Kevin Cavanaugh said Friday the last two years...
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions on March 21 as new infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant slow. The COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, will end on Monday...
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
Regardless of the fact that a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked the Pacific's Loyalty Islands, there seemed to be no need for alarm. Also, there appears to be no tsunami risk from that earthquake throughout the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:44...
When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
Anglers can expect salmon runs in Washington state to be similar to 2021, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, as it starts the process of setting fishing seasons. The fall chinook returning to the Columbia River to spawn will continue to be well below the 10-year...
Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
Staff report The Canadian government announced March 17 that fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need Covid-19 test results to enter Canada by air, land or water, effective April 1. “After a challenging two years, we all want the Canadian […]
British Columbia is home to some truly prehistoric beasts—and a local fishing guide just caught one of them. Yves Bisson, the owner of Yves Bisson Sturgeon Company, hooked and landed a 10.6-foot sturgeon on Canada’s famed Fraser River on March 6. He estimated that the massive fish weighed approximately 600 pounds.
Earlier this week, reports stated that the Japanese government was considering ending the quasi-state of emergency as scheduled on Monday March 21. The current emergency measures, which were extended for an additional two weeks at the beginning of March, are still in place in 18 prefectures across Japan including Tokyo.
Aurora alert! Northern lights will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong geomagnetic storm unfolds with the arrival of a "cannibal" coronal mass ejection (CME) on Earth. Two large, consecutive bursts of plasma ejected off the sun's corona on Monday with the second, slightly faster CME, overtaking...
An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, combined with public health indicators, is pushing Canada to recommend second vaccine booster shots. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is to release guidance on more doses of the vaccine in the next week. Many health practitioners are calling this the sixth...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bird flu has infected two more farms in Iowa, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys. The new cases reported Friday mean that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million egg-laying chickens, 1.8 million broiler chickens, 1.9 million pullet and other commercial chickens and 1.9 million turkeys. Iowa accounts for many of those cases, with operations having to kill more than 18 million chickens and 305,000 turkeys since the outbreaks began a month ago. Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer and had 46 million chickens on farms in February. Iowa raises about 11.7 million turkeys annually. The latest cases were at an egg farm in Osceola County and a turkey farm in Cherokee County, both in northwest Iowa.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alaska Airlines canceled several flights in and out of Portland International Airport Friday morning. More than 100 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled by the airline, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.
The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
