Max Scherzer’s return to D.C. may be happening one day earlier than expected. The New York Mets announced Friday that an MRI revealed a stress reaction in Jacob deGrom’s right shoulder, an injury that caused “inflammation in the area.” The club is shutting its star right-hander down from throwing for a month before determining next steps. As a result, Scherzer is the likely candidate to take the ball Opening Day against the Nationals.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO