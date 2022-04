Wilma “Gigi” Cleo Ballard, 97, of Utopia, died on March 9, 2022, at The Veranda Assisted Living facility in Uvalde. A memorial service will be held April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Utopia First United Methodist Church. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the...

UVALDE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO