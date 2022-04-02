ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor injuries after tow truck, car slam into Salem store

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
SALEM, Mass. — A driver making a sudden left turn onto Read St. in Salem caused a chain-reaction crash that resulted in a car and tow truck slamming into a storefront, the Salem Police Department said.

The Castle Hill Mini Mart at 280 Jefferson Ave. suffered extensive façade damage after it was struck by a sedan and a Bill’s Auto Clinic tow truck around 5 p.m. Friday. The two drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. A worker inside the store was not hurt.

“It sounded like a really loud thud, like what cars sound like when they hit each other. It was loud,” said neighbor Cedric Ashley, Sr. “I knew it was a car, but I didn’t realize it was a tow truck going into the store.”

According to police, a driver heading north on Jefferson Ave tried to make a sudden left turn onto Read St. The tow truck driver behind the car didn’t have time to stop and veered into the store to avoid a collision. A car traveling in the opposite direction on Jefferson also swerved into the liquor store to avoid hitting the tow truck, police said.

Neighbors who live along Jefferson Ave. said this can be a treacherous stretch of road.

“It’s congested and people drive too fast. It’s definitely a big problem,” Silvia Bammes said.

“They speed constantly up and down the street. The traffic light isn’t even a deterrent for them,” Ashley, Sr. said.

Police said the initial driver that caused the chain-reaction will be given a citation.

Boston 25 News WFXT

11 people displaced after massive fire broke out in multi-family home in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A multi-family home on Broadway Street in Lynn was destroyed by a fire Saturday. Flames could be seen bursting from the home around noon. “It was a very tough, stubborn fire to fight, and our efforts were seriously hampered by low water pressure in the hydrants in the area,” said Fire Chief Stephen L. Archer. “We had initiated a good exterior attack on the fire before the water supply issues began to cause us major problems. We were never able to mount an aggressive interior attack and make headway on the fire, due to the water problems.”
LYNN, MA
