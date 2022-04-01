ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman Radio “Great Job” Open House 4-9-22

Cover picture for the articleYour Pullman Radio Stations are looking for exceptional people who want to earn a great income and contribute to the success of local businesses. Come to our open house event for advertising sales candidates on Saturday,...

SEL to Host Open House for Job Seekers on March 23 to Fill 100 Assembler Positions

PULLMAN - Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is looking to hire more than 100 people to work at its manufacturing operations in Pullman, WA, and Lewiston, ID. The 100 percent employee-owned company will host an open house for job seekers interested in beginning their career at SEL as assemblers on Wednesday, March 23, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Dr., Pullman, WA.
Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Central Washington Ag Museum reopens with guided audio tours on your phone

UNION GAP, Wash. — After a two-year closure, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum will reopen Saturday with new smartphone-guided audio tours. At the grand reopening celebration, visitors will be able to pick up a card at the main gate with a code that will allow them to download the audio tours on their phone and listen to descriptions of 33 different exhibits.
