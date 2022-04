Before I launch into this, I feel as if I need to fully divulge where I stand in the great Supper vs. Dinner debate. I freaking loathe the word "supper." I don't know why, but I think it's gross and I think it sounds trashy. I know this acknowledgement makes me sound like Noah Webster's crazy cousin, but I cannot stand that word and I never ever ever use it. I always use the word "dinner" to reference the final meal of the day. So, there's that. I've come clean and exposed my bias like I am flashing people in a public park. I've let all my preconceived notions dangle forth from my trench coat.

