Alternative energy has taken a major step in the planning of a huge facility to harness the power of Earth's most plentiful resource: Wind. According to a report from the Center Square, a major legal move was made this week that could make way for plans to build a huge wind farm just off of the coast of Louisiana. The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment cast a unanimous vote to approve House Bill 165 earlier this week.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO