OKC Thunder news: Jaylen Hoard signed to 10-day deal; Aleksej Pokusevski out with flu-like symptoms

By Clemente Almanza
 11 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced a couple of moves on Friday before their important tank game against the Detroit Pistons, which it trails by 1.5 games in the reverse standings.

The Thunder will be without Aleksej Pokusevski as he deals with flu-like symptoms and have signed Jaylen Hoard to a 10-day hardship exception deal to have the required minimum of eight players available.

Since Feb. 1, Pokusevski has played phenomenally and has looked like a legit NBA rotation player. In 24 games, Pokusevski has averaged 11.8 points on 44.2% shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Hoard played in 20 games with the Thunder last season and averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. In 39 games with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue this season, Hoard has averaged 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The 10-day deal will allow Hoard to stay on the Thunder roster for the remainder of the regular season.

