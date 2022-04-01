Culbertson looks to build success in first season at Central

Central head coach Clint Culbertson speaks to the umpires ahead of the Indians' matchup with Truman on Monday at Phil Welch Stadium. Jacob Lang | News-Press NOW

Coming into a new position, new Central baseball coach Clint Culbertson said it hasn't always been easy.

“Trying to get to know 45 or so guys is a little challenging,” Culbertson said. “We seem to be getting into the flow of things.”

Stepping into the new role, Culbertson has gotten the Indians off to a strong start, and he said he’s looking to set the foundation for the program moving forward.

Culbertson comes to Central after 21 seasons coaching at the collegiate level, with stops at Central Missouri, Arkansas-Little Rock and MCC-Longview. Most recently, Culbertson spent four seasons as an assistant at Park.

Culbertson has had success at the college level, winning a Division II national championship as a pitching coach at UCM in 2003 and an NJCAA Division II national title as head coach at MCC-Longview in 2007.

Prior to his college coaching experience, Culbertson spent four seasons coaching at the high school level at Summersville and New Bloomfield.

As he returns to the high school level, he said it has been a bit of an adjustment starting off.

“Talent level is a little different, and you have less control over that talent level,” Culbertson said, “but at the end of the day, it’s still baseball, and you’re still trying to develop them and play the game the best you can.”

Culbertson said he’s hoping his experiences at a higher level will translate to success for the program and student-athletes at Central.

“I’ve been around the game so long, hopefully it’s just knowledge from other people I’ve learned from,” Culbertson said. “I’ve been around and seen enough that if guys will listen and give it a chance, most of the stuff will work for them and, hopefully, improve their careers.”

Central has found success early in the season, as the Indians defeated Lafayette, Benton and Bishop LeBlond to sweep the City Round Robin for the first time since 2019.

“I feel like we were the most talented teams in those games, so I felt like we should have won those games,” Culbertson said. “I realize next year could be the other way around, but I feel like this year, we brought out some better guys, and they were ready to go.”

As the Indians get deeper into the season, Culbertson said he hopes to continue establishing a good culture that the program can carry into future seasons.

“I’m hoping just to set a mindset with this program about how the little things matter,” Culbertson said. “Doing the simple things ends up winning you a lot more games than you give it credit for. ... Hopefully just setting up a good foundation to lead to future successes.”