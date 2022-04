Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were both on property Tuesday at Augusta National. Only one, of course, has confirmed his participation in next week’s Masters. While McIlroy was scouting some of the changes to the course, Woods reportedly played an 18-hole practice round with son Charlie and Justin Thomas as Woods tested his game and fitness ahead of the year’s first major. Though he could conceivably wait until his Thursday tee time before making an announcement, a decision on his status for the Masters could come in the next few days.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO