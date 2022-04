The Winnipeg Jets will head to Buffalo, New York as they look to take on the Sabres in tonight’s matchup. The Sabres have increased their point streak to six games after their crazy win in Chicago on Monday. Winnipeg is red-hot right now as they’ve gone on a little 8-3-0 tear in their last 11 games, allowing the Jets to have a small glimmer of hope at making it to the playoffs. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sabres prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO