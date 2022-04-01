ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street star reveals she lost her home in early career setback

By Priyanca Rajput
digitalspy.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronation Street’s Lisa George has spoken about the time she was once left homeless after getting fired from a job. The actress, who plays Beth Sutherland on the soap, said it happened over 20 years ago and that she was "absolutely crushed". Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Lisa said...

www.digitalspy.com

Daily Mail

Coronation Street actress Maggie Fox dies at home surrounded by 'heartbroken' family and friends following 'sudden accident'

Coronation Street actress Maggie Fox has died following a 'sudden accident,' her writing partner confirmed on Tuesday. The performer, who took four peripheral roles in the long-running soap during a 40-year acting career, passed away at home surrounded by 'heartbroken' family members. A cause of death is yet to be announced.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor reveals how Toyah will react to Imran's baby secret

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor has teased her character's response to fiancé Imran Habeeb's baby secret. In next week's Corrie, Abi Webster's husband Kevin will make a huge discovery pertaining to little Alfie's birth certificate: Imran is named as his father, which'll snowball and eventually send shockwaves across the Weatherfield cobbles.
CELEBRITIES
Ranvir Singh
Lorraine Kelly
Lisa George
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop': Rasheeda Reveals Hospitalization

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda is on the mend following a recent hospitalization. The rapper and reality TV star, 45, in late February shared an update from her hospital bed, telling fans that she was hospitalized for stress and dehydration. Rasheeda, full name Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, revealed her health...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies aged 33 following brain cancer battle

Tom Parker has died at the age of 33. The Wanted singer was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in September 2020, and had been undergoing treatment. His wife Kelsey Parker announced the news on her social media on Wednesday (March 30), writing: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Traci Braxton Dead At Age 50 Following Secret Cancer Battle

Singer and actress Traci Braxton died Saturday (March 12th) after a private battle with esophageal cancer. She was 50-years-old. Toni Braxton released a statement on her sister's death, saying, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals the Paranormal Way She Spent Her Birthday

Country superstar Carrie Underwood recently revealed the paranormal way she spent her birthday. Underwood’s newest single, “Ghost Story,” tells readers a unique story about relationships, lost love, being tossed aside, and revenge. The song’s story takes place after a tough breakup. However, it details how Underwood is still living life while haunting her ex as he drinks alone at home.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
93.9 WKYS

Kandi Burruss Teases New Season Of ‘RHOA’: ‘It’s Fire’

Kandi Burruss is getting us all ready for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to the reality star, the new season is “fire.”. In a sit down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the television personality rocked a beautiful curve-hugging lime green dress and opened up about what it was like filming this season with a new set of Housewives, confirming that this season will be just as crazy as ones from the past. “Oh, I think it’s fire. It’s fire,” she said. “You know, I tell everybody I’ll admit at the beginning, when we lost two peaches, I was a little nervous. But I am so happy with how it all came together. When I tell yall, it was just craziness from beginning to end. Funny. A lot of funny. A lot of people showing a lot of transparency. So you can see what’s happening in these relationships.”
ATLANTA, GA

